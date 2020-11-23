A grandmother, a granddaughter and a deep post-election divide

After a bruising election, one President Donald Trump has so far refused to concede, Americans are left trying to repair divides that are deeper and more personal than ever. In this episode, PBS NewsHour correspondent William Brangham speaks to a grandmother and her granddaughter in Michigan as they wade through their political differences and hears what advice they have for others having similar conversations in an unusual holiday season.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders