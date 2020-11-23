Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

A grandmother, a granddaughter and a deep post-election divide

Politics

After a bruising election, one President Donald Trump has so far refused to concede, Americans are left trying to repair divides that are deeper and more personal than ever. In this episode, PBS NewsHour correspondent William Brangham speaks to a grandmother and her granddaughter in Michigan as they wade through their political differences and hears what advice they have for others having similar conversations in an unusual holiday season.

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

By —

Emily Carpeaux

America, Interrupted Episodes

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam
Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry
By —

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

