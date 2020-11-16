Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Two middle schoolers, their mom and their teacher on what it’s like to learn in the pandemic

Nation

Months into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are using all kinds of models — virtual, in-person or some hybrid inbetween — to try to keep kids on track and engaged. Parents and teachers say sometimes it feels like none of them are working. In this episode, PBS NewsHour correspondent Amna Nawaz speaks to a Michigan mother, her 11-year-old twin daughters and their teacher about what school is like during a pandemic: the fears and anxieties around the virus, the challenges of teaching and learning online, and how not knowing what comes next affects life at home and at school.

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

