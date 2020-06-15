Share this episode

View all episodes

This city already rebuilt its police department. Did it work?

Nation

Protesters across the country are continuing to fill the streets, looking to turn their outrage over police violence against black people into action. Many point to the city of Camden, New Jersey, as an example of what reforming a police department can look like. But is it a success story? PBS NewsHour Weekend’s Hari Sreenivasan talks to Scott Thomson, the city’s former police chief, and Keith Eric Benson, a resident and educator who says the reality is different than it seems.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders

Share this episode

Hari Sreenivasan
By —

Hari Sreenivasan

By —

Leah Nagy

By —

Jaywon Choe

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

By —

Emily Carpeaux

Hari Sreenivasan
By —

Hari Sreenivasan

Hari Sreenivasan joined the PBS NewsHour in 2009. He is the Anchor of PBS NewsHour Weekend and a Senior Correspondent for the nightly program.

@hari
By —

Leah Nagy

By —

Jaywon Choe

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry
By —

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Coordinating Producer, News Gathering & Production

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: