The Longest Year: How the pandemic made inequality in America worse

Health

Over the last year, the coronavirus pandemic became another reminder of just how unequal life in America is. It also made those inequalities worse. Generations of inadequate medical care, deeply entrenched economic disparities and a biased system of justice all came to a head, a reminder that for many Americans the hazards of structural racism are a daily reality. We hear the story of the pandemic through people who have experienced these inequalities firsthand.

Amna Nawaz

Leah Nagy

Rachel Wellford

Vika Aronson

Emily Carpeaux

Erica R. Hendry

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Leah Nagy

Rachel Wellford

Rachel Wellford is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour.

Vika Aronson

Vika Aronson is podcast producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Emily Carpeaux

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

