The Longest Year: How the pandemic made inequality in America worse

Over the last year, the coronavirus pandemic became another reminder of just how unequal life in America is. It also made those inequalities worse. Generations of inadequate medical care, deeply entrenched economic disparities and a biased system of justice all came to a head, a reminder that for many Americans the hazards of structural racism are a daily reality. We hear the story of the pandemic through people who have experienced these inequalities firsthand.

