Share this episode

View all episodes

The Longest Year: The people we’ve lost to COVID-19

Health

More than half a million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. That means at least one in three Americans now knows someone who has fallen victim to this virus. It’s impossible to make sense of the sheer scale of the loss – to feel the impact of each live cut short. But what we can do is remember their stories. In this episode, we hear from four people who lost a loved one in the pandemic. They tell us about what they remember, how they’re grieving and how they’re trying to move forward.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders

Share this episode

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

Vika Aronson
By —

Vika Aronson

By —

Emily Carpeaux

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

America, Interrupted Episodes

View all episodes
Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Maea Lenei Buhre
By —

Maea Lenei Buhre

Maea Lenei Buhre is a production associate for the PBS NewsHour.

Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.

@lornabaldwin
Vika Aronson
By —

Vika Aronson

Vika Aronson is podcast producer at the PBS NewsHour.

@vika_aronson
By —

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: