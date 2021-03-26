The Longest Year: The people we’ve lost to COVID-19

More than half a million people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. That means at least one in three Americans now knows someone who has fallen victim to this virus. It’s impossible to make sense of the sheer scale of the loss – to feel the impact of each live cut short. But what we can do is remember their stories. In this episode, we hear from four people who lost a loved one in the pandemic. They tell us about what they remember, how they’re grieving and how they’re trying to move forward.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders