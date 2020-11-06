Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
for NewsMatch

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

Share this episode

View all episodes

In an unprecedented election, two key swing states show how we got here

Politics

Election Day has come and gone, but there are still many unanswered questions, along with uncertainty about how we got here and where we go next. In this episode, we talk to our reporters who have been covering this election from two pivotal battleground states. NewsHour political reporter Daniel Bush gives a sense of what has driven voters in Pennsylvania to vote in record numbers and just how deep the political divisions run there. And correspondent Miles O’Brien is in Georgia, where he sheds light on the new ways people vote and the changing election infrastructure around it.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders

Share this episode

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Daniel Bush
By —

Daniel Bush

Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

By —

Rachel Wellford

By —

Jaywon Choe

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

By —

Emily Carpeaux

America, Interrupted Episodes

View all episodes
Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Daniel Bush
By —

Daniel Bush

Daniel Bush is PBS NewsHour's Senior Political Reporter.

@DanielBush
Miles O'Brien
By —

Miles O'Brien

Miles O’Brien is veteran, independent journalist who focuses on science, technology and aerospace.

@milesobrien
By —

Rachel Wellford

Rachel Wellford is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour.

@rachelwellford
By —

Jaywon Choe

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry
By —

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: