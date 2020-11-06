In an unprecedented election, two key swing states show how we got here

Election Day has come and gone, but there are still many unanswered questions, along with uncertainty about how we got here and where we go next. In this episode, we talk to our reporters who have been covering this election from two pivotal battleground states. NewsHour political reporter Daniel Bush gives a sense of what has driven voters in Pennsylvania to vote in record numbers and just how deep the political divisions run there. And correspondent Miles O’Brien is in Georgia, where he sheds light on the new ways people vote and the changing election infrastructure around it.

