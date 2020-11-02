In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots and legal battles could put our electoral system to the test

It’s Election Day Eve for one of the most unprecedented presidential elections in recent history. The pandemic, a nationwide shift toward voting by mail and a flurry of pre-election lawsuits are upending how voters and election officials prepare for the election. Nowhere is that uncertainty more evident than in Pennsylvania. The battleground state could be a tipping point in who wins the presidency, but officials there are expecting a vote count that could last days beyond Nov. 3. In this episode, PBS NewsHour correspondent William Brangham talks to NewsHour political reporter Daniel Bush about what he’s heard from voters and officials in Pennsylvania, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barton Gellman about what to expect from a few worst-case scenarios.

