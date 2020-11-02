Share this episode

View all episodes

In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots and legal battles could put our electoral system to the test

Politics

It’s Election Day Eve for one of the most unprecedented presidential elections in recent history. The pandemic, a nationwide shift toward voting by mail and a flurry of pre-election lawsuits are upending how voters and election officials prepare for the election. Nowhere is that uncertainty more evident than in Pennsylvania. The battleground state could be a tipping point in who wins the presidency, but officials there are expecting a vote count that could last days beyond Nov. 3. In this episode, PBS NewsHour correspondent William Brangham talks to NewsHour political reporter Daniel Bush about what he’s heard from voters and officials in Pennsylvania, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Barton Gellman about what to expect from a few worst-case scenarios.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders

Share this episode

William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

Daniel Bush
By —

Daniel Bush

By —

Leah Nagy

Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

By —

Emily Carpeaux

America, Interrupted Episodes

View all episodes
William Brangham
By —

William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

@WmBrangham
Daniel Bush
By —

Daniel Bush

Daniel Bush is PBS NewsHour's Senior Political Reporter.

@DanielBush
By —

Leah Nagy

Ryan Connelly Holmes
By —

Ryan Connelly Holmes

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry
By —

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: