The GOP’s norm-shattering convention showed how the two parties are worlds apart

Politics

The GOP answered the Democrats’ all-virtual convention with four days of virtual and in-person programming, using the White House as a backdrop. In a convention that shattered norms, Republicans tried to make the case that President Donald Trump deserves another term. Amid a pandemic killing a thousand Americans each day and another police shooting of a Black man, they defended the president’s handling of the coronavirus and laid out a stark choice for November: protecting the America we know, or allowing it to descend into chaos under Democrats. PBS NewsHour’s senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz talks with White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and political reporter Daniel Bush about what happened this week and what it means for the 2020 race.

Amna Nawaz

Daniel Bush

Yamiche Alcindor

Leah Nagy

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry

Emily Carpeaux

Frank Carlson

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Daniel Bush is PBS NewsHour's Senior Political Reporter.

Yamiche Alcindor is the White House correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, a role she began in January 2018. She often tells stories about the intersection of race and politics as well as fatal police encounters.

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

Senior Producer, Field Segments

Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been producing video since 2010.

