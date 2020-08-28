The GOP’s norm-shattering convention showed how the two parties are worlds apart

The GOP answered the Democrats’ all-virtual convention with four days of virtual and in-person programming, using the White House as a backdrop. In a convention that shattered norms, Republicans tried to make the case that President Donald Trump deserves another term. Amid a pandemic killing a thousand Americans each day and another police shooting of a Black man, they defended the president’s handling of the coronavirus and laid out a stark choice for November: protecting the America we know, or allowing it to descend into chaos under Democrats. PBS NewsHour’s senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz talks with White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and political reporter Daniel Bush about what happened this week and what it means for the 2020 race.

