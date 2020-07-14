Share this episode

How the UK is reopening amid COVID-19 — and what the U.S. can learn

World

The United Kingdom is entering a new phase of reopening after more than three months in lockdown. Hair salons, movie theaters and the all-important English pubs can finally do business again. The key question now: How will the government get the economy up and running without causing a new surge in cases or deaths? In this episode, as the United States struggles with reopening and containing the virus, Ryan Chilcote goes across the pond to explore how one of our closest allies is handling the pandemic — and what others might learn.

Ryan Chilcote

Rachel Wellford

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry

Emily Carpeaux

Ryan Chilcote

Ryan Chilcote is a PBS NewsHour Special Correspondent. Based in London, Ryan has been reporting on foreign affairs and economics in Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 1995.

@ryanchilcote
Rachel Wellford

Rachel Wellford is an elections producer for PBS NewsHour.

@rachelwellford
Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry
Emily Carpeaux

Senior Coordinating Producer, News Gathering & Production

