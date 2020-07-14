How the UK is reopening amid COVID-19 — and what the U.S. can learn

The United Kingdom is entering a new phase of reopening after more than three months in lockdown. Hair salons, movie theaters and the all-important English pubs can finally do business again. The key question now: How will the government get the economy up and running without causing a new surge in cases or deaths? In this episode, as the United States struggles with reopening and containing the virus, Ryan Chilcote goes across the pond to explore how one of our closest allies is handling the pandemic — and what others might learn.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders