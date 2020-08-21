Share this episode

What happened when Democrats threw an all-virtual convention

Politics

It’s official: Joe Biden is now the Democratic nominee for president. But there was no confetti, no balloon drop, no applause or even a crowd. The pandemic-era four-day convention was all-virtual — which meant no chance to sell a vision in person, but did give a rare opportunity to carefully curate a message. PBS NewsHour’s senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz talks with political reporter Daniel Bush and correspondent Lisa Desjardins, who covered Biden in Delaware, about what happened this week and what it could mean for conventions of the future.

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins

Daniel Bush
Daniel Bush

Mike Fritz
Mike Fritz

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
Erica R. Hendry

Emily Carpeaux

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Daniel Bush
Daniel Bush

Daniel Bush is PBS NewsHour's Senior Political Reporter.

@DanielBush
Mike Fritz
Mike Fritz

Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry
Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

