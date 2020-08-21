What happened when Democrats threw an all-virtual convention

It’s official: Joe Biden is now the Democratic nominee for president. But there was no confetti, no balloon drop, no applause or even a crowd. The pandemic-era four-day convention was all-virtual — which meant no chance to sell a vision in person, but did give a rare opportunity to carefully curate a message. PBS NewsHour’s senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz talks with political reporter Daniel Bush and correspondent Lisa Desjardins, who covered Biden in Delaware, about what happened this week and what it could mean for conventions of the future.

