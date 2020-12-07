How rocky presidential transitions have shaped American history

For most of American history, the transition from president to president-elect has been smooth. The loser accepts his fate, publicly concedes and the winner prepares to take the reigns. While this election and President Donald Trump’s response to losing is unprecedented, there have also been a handful of other bumpy transitions in American history. In this episode, correspondent Lisa Desjardins talks to Yale University professor Beverly Gage about moments when presidential transitions tested the country, why they were so turbulent and how they shaped our society.

