How COVID-19 could worsen America’s childhood trauma crisis

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, a different public health crisis troubled experts nationwide: childhood trauma. More than 60 percent of Americans report having at least one adverse childhood experience in their life, and now, things are seemingly getting worse. The pandemic has forced millions of children to learn from home instead of school, where teachers can more easily catch early signs of maltreatment. Experts worry that trauma is going unchecked. In this episode, PBS NewsHour correspondent William Brangham talks to special correspondent Cat Wise and reporter Laura Santhanam about why the pandemic is likely making the childhood trauma crisis worse and how caregivers can help their kids and themselves through this trying time.

