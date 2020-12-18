Double your gift now with our
How COVID-19 could worsen America’s childhood trauma crisis

Health

Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, a different public health crisis troubled experts nationwide: childhood trauma. More than 60 percent of Americans report having at least one adverse childhood experience in their life, and now, things are seemingly getting worse. The pandemic has forced millions of children to learn from home instead of school, where teachers can more easily catch early signs of maltreatment. Experts worry that trauma is going unchecked. In this episode, PBS NewsHour correspondent William Brangham talks to special correspondent Cat Wise and reporter Laura Santhanam about why the pandemic is likely making the childhood trauma crisis worse and how caregivers can help their kids and themselves through this trying time.

William Brangham
William Brangham

Cat Wise
Cat Wise

Laura Santhanam
Laura Santhanam

Jaywon Choe

Sam Lane
Sam Lane

Leah Nagy

Rachel Wellford

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
Erica R. Hendry

Emily Carpeaux

William Brangham
William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

Cat Wise
Cat Wise

Laura Santhanam
Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

Jaywon Choe

Sam Lane
Sam Lane

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

Leah Nagy

Rachel Wellford

Rachel Wellford is a general assignment producer for PBS NewsHour.

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

